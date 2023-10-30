Must be at least 6 characters long.

Crave Announces Third Season of Sudbury-Filmed Series ShoresyTelevision streaming service Crave has confirmed that a third season of the popular Sudbury-filmed series Shoresy is in the works. The hockey comedy will continue to follow the beloved character Shoresy and the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs. Production for season three is set to begin in November in Greater Sudbury. Read more ⮕

Iconic Wines, Local Food: A Fox Harb'r Dining Experience with Bram BolwijnJoin Bram Bolwijn at Fox Harb'r for a unique dining experience featuring iconic wines and local food. Indulge in a culinary journey that showcases the best of the region's flavors and pairings. Don't miss this opportunity to savor exquisite dishes and learn from a renowned wine expert. Read more ⮕

Iconic Wines, Local Food: A Fox Harb'r Dining Experience with Bram Bolwijn22-year-old Bram Bolwijn scores game-winning goal in the Flames' home-opener against the Colorado Eagles. He leads the team with nine points and is a leading candidate for a forward call-up. Read more ⮕

Iconic Wines, Local Food: A Fox Harb'r Dining Experience with Bram BolwijnSt. Francis Xavier X-Men remain undefeated as they prepare to host Saint Mary's Huskies in the AUS conference semifinals. The winners will compete for the Loney Bowl championship. St. F.X. dominates with a 40-10 victory over Saint Mary's in their regular-season finale. Read more ⮕

Christmas Market Cancelled, Local Vendors Left ScramblingAround 200 local vendors are in a difficult situation as an upcoming Christmas market gets cancelled due to the event organizer losing their deposit money. Read more ⮕

Iconic Wines, Local Food: A Fox Harb'r Dining Experience with Bram BolwijnActor Matthew Perry, famous for his role in 'Friends,' found dead at age 54 in a hot tub at a Los Angeles-area home. Read more ⮕