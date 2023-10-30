Division in Liberal caucus also apparent throughout Canada, says letter writer

Re: 'Caucus divisions on Israel-Hamas war show strain for Liberals, say insiders,' (, Oct. 25). I read with interest your coverage of the division in the Liberal caucus regarding the war in Gaza. The division apparent in the Liberal caucus is also apparent throughout the country, as Canadians grapple with how to best interpret what may turn out to be the most significant conflict in the Middle East in at least a generation.

' Are the daily assaults on Gaza by the Israeli armed forces making Jewish people in Israel and worldwide any more secure? The results are not clear as yet, but I think the answer will very likely be 'no', as well. The logic of this violence escapes me.

