Dividend Cuts in Oil and Mining Sectors Drag Down Global Payouts

Dividend cuts in the oil and mining sectors dragged down global payouts in the third quarter as companies contend with swinging commodity prices. According to Janus Henderson Group PLC’s global dividend index, dividends overall experienced a minor decline, falling 0.9 per cent globally on a headline basis. However, on an underlying basis — taking into account factors such as currency movements and special dividends — payouts rose by 0.3 per cent.

Nine companies out of 10 raised or held payouts steady. Two outsized dividend cuts depressed the overall rate of underlying growth, which would otherwise have hit 5.3 per cent. Brazilian oil producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA paid US$9.6 billion less year on year, the biggest dividend cut in the world for the second quarter in a row. BHP cut its payouts by US$6.9 billion, due to sharply falling profits as a result of lower commodity prices. BHP was the world’s largest dividend payer in 2021 and 2022

BNNBLOOMBERG: Pimco’s Ivascyn Warns of ‘Too Much Enthusiasm’ on 2024 Rate CutsPimco’s Ivascyn warns of 'too much enthusiasm' on 2024 rate cuts. Israel latest: troops enter Gaza hospital, US frustration builds. Russia’s key economic sectors shrug off sanctions. Credit market thaw paves way for merger & acquisition debt deals. Billionaire Michael Hintze sells CQS to Manulife and will start new firm. EU speeds up plan to bolster Egypt amid Israel-Gaza crisis. Markets today: stocks extend rally as focus shifts to retail data. Cybersecurity warning puts Palo Alto’s 87% rally in spotlight. Target profit blows past expectations amid leaner inventories. Ottawa extends deadline for underused housing tax. Women less likely than men to request a raise, negotiate salary: surveys. Many Canadians 'uncomfortably close to broke': MNP. Many Canadians stuck in 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress': Edward Jones. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than U.S.

YAHOOFİNANCECA: Canadian Tire cuts jobs as economic downturn affects consumer spendingCanadian Tire Corp. Ltd. has cut about three per cent of its workforce in its fourth quarter as tougher economic times weigh on consumer's willingness to spend. The retailer said Thursday that it also won't fill most of its current job vacancies, resulting in a further reduction of three per cent.

GLOBEANDMAİL: Albertans urged to remain part of Canada Pension Plan for protection against global economyAlbertans should remain part of the Canada Pension Plan because it will help protect them from an unpredictable global economy, the CPP Investment Board chief executive officer says, as the governing United Conservative Party continues to boost its case to exit the program.

BNNBLOOMBERG: Oil Steady With Differing Views From IEA, OPEC Clouding OutlookOil prices remain steady as differing views from the International Energy Agency (IEA) and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) cloud the outlook. The dollar tumbles the most in a year as traders bet on the end of US interest rate hikes. The European Central Bank (ECB) sends a stark warning to bank executives with new regulations on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices. Top Korean banks are sending staff abroad as won trading goes longer. Singapore's Sea swings back to a loss after new rivals take a toll. Bond traders shift to aggressive bets on 2024 Federal Reserve cuts after the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report. Tencent and Alibaba earnings hold the key to the $44 billion China tech run. Gold and copper prices rise as cool US CPI eases bets on more Federal Reserve rate hikes. Treasury yields slide as soft CPI boosts the view that the Fed is done hiking rates. Ottawa extends the deadline for underused housing tax. Surveys show that women are less likely than men to request a raise or negotiate salary. Many Canadians are 'uncomfortably close to broke' and stuck in a 'chaotic whirlwind of personal finance stress'. Canadian tech workers make 46% less than their US counterparts.

TİMESCOLONİST: Is Canada Giving Up on Smart Action on Global Warming?A commentary by a professor emeritus at the University of Victoria suggests that recent federal machinations in Ottawa, supported by opportunistic conservative and New Democrat premiers, may indicate a surrender to global warming in Canada. The weakening of the carbon tax also signals collective Canadian amnesia and ignorance of the success of British Columbia's carbon tax and Climate Action Plan.

