Disturbing video shows pet cat fall victim to coyotes in Toronto front yard

If you're a cat or dog owner, you'll want to hold your furry friends close while reading this story, which, while disturbing, will hopefully remind people in Toronto to keep a close eye on their pets while outdoors.

A resident of the city's Don Mills neighbourhood has just faced the worst possible ending to her desperate search for her family cat, Pepper, an 11-year-old outdoor calico who liked to sit just outside the front door of her home.

A few days after reporting the kitty missing with an agency and sharing Pepper's photo on community Facebook groups, ownerhr-Afarin Kohan was forced to call off the search and issue a tragic update to the case: though Pepper had not been found, security camera footage made it evident what unfortunate fate she met. headtopics.com

"I'm sad to say that after hours of watching our CCTV, we realized that our dear Pepper was attacked and taken by two coyotes right in front of our front door," KohanThe bereaved pet parent noted the boldness of the wild animals, who crossed the driveway, wandered around the yard and approached the front door despite the porch lights being on.

They then chased the cat, who made a few futile attempts to flee up a tree before she was sadly caught. Though further interaction between the creatures appears in the background of the shot, viewer discretion is definitely advised. headtopics.com

A pet owner in Toronto is cautioning others after her cat was captured by coyotes in her own front yard"This was so unexpected and so I wish for others to know this can happen... We definitely wished we had been warned because we have now lost a sweet member of our family and especially a friend to our 5-year-old daughter" Kohan, who has lived at her current homewith Pepper and her family for five years, tells blogTO.

