It’s not every day you are cited in the introduction to a Statistics Canada study. But that’s what happened this week when a new report by housing researchers at the Crown corporation highlighted my 2021 column, titled 'Disturbing Trend Towards Inequality in Canada'. Michael Mirdamadi and Aisha Khalid discovered young adults who have parents who own their home were twice as likely to own a home themselves.

It is now a big disadvantage in Canada if you don’t have parents who own a dwelling, a phenomenon examined in my earlier column. It explored the views of famed French economist Thomas Piketty on the growing chasm between those who live on accumulated wealth and those who get by on wages. This report confirms an unsettling development for a liberal democracy such as Canada, which aspires to reward work and merit and, however imperfectly, offer equal opportunities to everyone. Specifically, the StatCan study found 'people born in the 1990s whose parents were homeowners were twice as likely to own a home in 2021 than those whose parents were non-homeowners'





VancouverSun » / 🏆 49. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Politics Briefing: Federal watchdog investigating Canadian retailers over forced labour allegationsWalmart Canada, Hugo Boss Canada and Diesel Canada being probed

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Opinion: If you work remotely, you’re likely being spied on: a disturbing new trendToronto Metropolitan University recently conducted a national survey of remote workers, focusing on their experiences with electronic surveillance

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

WILLIAMS: Unraveling morality, rising anger: A disturbing trend among young peopleIf you go to Google and type \u0022heinous crimes up with young people,\u0022 you\u0027ll see over 2 billion results.

Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 23. / 68 Read more »

Senators call for federal hate-crime hotline to address rising IslamophobiaSenate report says violent attacks on Muslims in Canada have reached a ‘disturbing’ level

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Conrad Black: Towards a more humane CanadaCanada not only deserves the presumption of innocence against these unproved allegations\u003B it is in fact innocent of them

Source: nationalpost - 🏆 10. / 80 Read more »

Sneakers of the House: Canada's MPs embrace comfort, style in office footwear trendOTTAWA — You won't catch Omar Alghabra in a pair of Jordans. The federal transport minister has been loyal to the Adidas brand ever since he was a kid playing soccer in Saudi Arabia.

Source: PGCitizen - 🏆 65. / 51 Read more »