District of Squamish councillor faces penalties over allegations of disclosure of confidential info

A Squamish councillor is being sanctioned by his fellow council members after accusations of disclosing confidential information.

According to a news release from the District of Squamish sent out Oct. 27, Coun. Eric Andersen faces four penalties over the next 12 months after it was deemed he breached a section of the Community Charter and a portion of council’s Code of Conduct by disclosing confidential information. Council members reportedly issued a motion of censure against Andersen on Oct. 24.

Andersen’s pay will be reduced, his appointments to external and internal committees and boards will be revoked, he will be removed from the acting mayor rotation, and he will have to pledge to recommit to the Code of Conduct. headtopics.com

“Council took the matter very seriously and would not have taken such actions over a minor concern. Council assures the community that due process and procedural fairness were followed,” reads the news release.

“In particular, the allegations were carefully and thoroughly investigated as per the process set out in the District’s Code of Conduct Bylaw. Councillor Andersen was provided with a fair opportunity to participate in the process and to respond to the allegations prior to council’s consideration of the censure motion.” headtopics.com

Reached by The Squamish Chief Friday, Andersen said that he was “not able to speak to these matters.” The sections of the Code of Conduct in question were 3.5.1(a) and (b), which relate to the collection and handling of information.

Those sections in full read: “A Member must: (a) comply with the provisions of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act and the policies and guidelines as established by the District; (b) comply with section 117 of the Community Charter, including by protecting, and not disclosing publicly, Confidential Information. headtopics.com

