Distillery Winter Village to feature its 'tallest' Christmas tree

It was sourced from Egbert, Ontario’s Drysdale Tree Farm, arriving on site in the Distillery District on Wednesday morning. It was then raised around 12:30 p.m. using a large crane. It took about two minutes for crews to lift the massive tree into the air and secure it, with CP24’s cameras capturing the whole process.

Local food vendors also took advantage of the tree-raising ceremony by showcasing some of what they may be offering later in November at the annual Distillery Winter Village holiday market. Rick Ocvirk, Vice President of the Distillery District Experience and Events, said that they will begin decorating the tree immediately. And then, “that’ll be the launch of our Distillery Winter Village here in the Distillery District.”

A tree lighting ceremony will be taking place on Nov. 16 to formally mark the start of the Distillery Winter Village. Tickets will be required for event-goers after 4 p.m., with proceeds going to charity.Police say no bombs found at three Toronto schools evacuated due to threatsDonald Trump Jr.

