Kibore Cheruiyot Ngasura, 105, a member of the Talai community, which accuses the British colonial government of displacing them from their farms, pose for a picture with his sons outside his house ahead of Britain's King Charles' and Queen Camilla's visit to Kenya, in Tugunon village of Kericho County, Kenya, on Oct. 25.

The event never happened. Before Elizabeth could make it to Lake Victoria, word came that her father, King George VI, had died. The new queen hurried back to London., will visit Kenya this week on a state visit. And Ngasura, now about 100 years old, again has a message for the royal visitor.

Buckingham Palace has said Charles’ visit, which begins on Tuesday, will acknowledge “painful aspects of the U.K. and Kenya’s shared history”. The British ruled for more than six decades before Kenyan won its independence in 1963. headtopics.com

A U.N. report in 2021 said more than half a million Kenyans around the western town of Kericho suffered gross human rights violations including unlawful killings and land expropriation during British colonial rule.

“Our people, most of them, are living below poverty level,” said Joel Kimetto, a representative of the Kipsigis ethnic group, of which the Talai are one of 196 clans. A spokesperson for the British government’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office noted that the U.K. government had previously expressed regret for abuses committed during a 1952-1960 uprising in central Kenya against colonial rule. headtopics.com

“We believe the most effective way for the U.K. to respond to the wrongs of the past is to ensure that current and future generations learn the lessons from history, and that we continue to work together to tackle today’s challenges,” the spokesperson said in response to questions from Reuters.

