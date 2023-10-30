Dispossessed Kenyans demand compensation ahead of King Charles' visit

Spice Up Your Life with Homemade Pumpkin Spice: No Bake Pie | SaltWire #shortsvideo #cookingshortsKERICHO, Kenya (Reuters) - When the then-Princess Elizabeth visited Kenya in 1952, Kibore Cheruiyot Ngasura was among a group of young men chosen to sing for her at an event near Lake Victoria.

More than 70 years later, Elizabeth's son, King Charles, will visit Kenya this week on a state visit. And Ngasura, now about 100 years old, again has a message for the royal visitor. But for some communities in western Kenya's fertile highlands, the injustices caused by British colonisation are as much present-day realities as historical memories.

"Our people, most of them, are living below poverty level," said Joel Kimetto, a representative of the Kipsigis ethnic group, of which the Talai are one of 196 clans. It agreed to an out-of-court settlement in 2013 to pay almost 20 million pounds to elderly Kenyans who suffered torture and abuse during what is known by Kenyans as"the emergency" after a London court ruled the victims could sue. headtopics.com

The British government has not been receptive in the past to requests by the Kipsigis and Talai to discuss compensation. In 2019, it informed the communities it had"no intention to enter any process" to resolve the claims, according to the U.N. report.