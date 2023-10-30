Disposing of a mattress is ridiculously hard. So is the wider struggle for waste sustainability

About 95 per cent of an old mattress can be transformed into new products, but there are several challenges in setting up recycling programs across Canada.The disposal of mattresses and box springs in landfills has always posed challenges for Canadian municipalities and landfill operators. (Aya Dufour/CBC)It's a grey, wet October day at the landfill in Greater Sudbury in northern Ontario, and the hazy conditions have attracted colonies of seagulls and eagles in search of food to the area.

To make things worse, the springs in the mattresses often get tangled in the equipment parts and cause serious damage to the machinery.Further in the landfill, staff dug four giant holes in the ground to measure the density of the trash.

Landfills typically collect leachate to avoid polluting local waterways. But when it gets absorbed into the mattress, it seeps back up to the surface instead of flowing downwards to the treatment systems.When Rehman drives past a section of the landfill that's been covered with a layer of soil and hydroseeded, he can spot where a mattress is likely to be buried just by looking at the vegetation. headtopics.com

Greater Sudbury has about 163,000 residents who send, on average, some 12,000 mattresses to the landfill each year.A business case for a mattress recycling program is before Greater Sudbury city councillors this year as they head into budget deliberations.

Brownlee says it will cost $200 million to open a new landfill when the current one reaches its maximum capacity in an estimated 25 years.Like many of the smaller and more rural cities in Ontario, Greater Sudbury does not have enough of a population to sustain a viable private mattress recycling facility. headtopics.com

To make the project viable, Castro says, there needs to be a high volume of incoming mattresses, which is why the company set up shop in the Toronto area. In its strategy to become waste free, the province was aiming to have that recycling fee imposed on mattress manufacturers by 2020.

