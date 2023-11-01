Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast

Under the terms of the arrangement, Disney expects it will pay Comcast's NBC Universal about $8.61 billion by December 1. NBCUniversal parent Comcast agreed in 2019 to sell its stake to Disney, which controls the service. Under terms of that agreement, either NBCU or Disney could initiate the transaction as soon as Nov. 1 - a timetable that was accelerated from the initial date of January 2024.

The Burbank, California-based entertainment conglomerate gained a controlling interest in Hulu as part of its $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox's film and television assets. The transaction gave the studio a competitive leg up in the streaming wars.Molly Hurwtiz’s bittersweet remembrance of the “Friends” star offered a fuller portrait of an actor who learned again to admire his own work.Mike Segar/ReutersDonald Trump Jr.

