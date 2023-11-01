HEAD TOPICS

Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Comcast's Hulu stake

SaltWire Network1 min.

Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

News Source

SALTWIRE NETWORK

Under the terms of the arrangement, Disney expects it will pay Comcast's NBC Universal about $8.61 billion by December 1.

