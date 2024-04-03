Disney Shareholders Reject Activist Investor's Bid for Board Seats

Disney shareholders voted to reject activist investor Nelson Peltz and former CFO Jay Rasulo's bid for seats on the company's board. The dissident shareholders wanted to replace CEO Robert Iger and align management pay with performance.

Despite their loss, they claimed a victory as Disney's stock has risen 50% in the last six months.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



YahooFinanceCA / 🏆 47. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney fends off activist shareholders in a major win for Bob IgerDisney won a hard-fought proxy battle against a group of activist investors who sought to secure seats on the company's board of directors. The shareholder vote served as a legacy-defining victory for CEO Bob Iger.

Source: CTVNationalNews - 🏆 82. / 51 Read more »

Australia's Boral urges shareholders to reject Seven Group's $1.3 billion offer(Reuters) -Australia's Boral on Tuesday recommended investors reject its largest shareholder Seven Group Holdings' A$1.9 billion ($1.25 billion) offer for...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

ISS endorses activist investor Nelson Peltz for Disney board in bitter proxy fightISS said Peltz would be able to ensure the board is doing its job well as it tackles questions of CEO succession and strategy at the home of Mickey Mouse

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Proxy Firm Glass Lewis Backs Disney Management in Activist FightGlass Lewis & Co., the influential shareholder advisory firm, has recommended that investors in Walt Disney Co. back the media company’s management in its battle with activists.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Disney wins proxy fight with Peltz, Ulta Beauty sinks on warning: Yahoo Finance LiveWalt Disney (DIS) leadership, including CEO Bob Iger, has prevailed in the proxy fight with activist investor Nelson Peltz. Disney says shareholders voted...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Disney defeats activist investor Nelson Peltz in proxy fightDisney won a high-profile proxy battle with activist investor Nelson Peltz, ending months of uncertainty over who will sit on the entertainment giant's board...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »