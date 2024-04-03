Disney secures enough votes to defeat board challenge by Trian Fund Management

Disney has secured enough shareholder votes to defeat a challenge against its board mounted by Nelson Peltz’s hedge fund Trian Fund Management, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. Enough votes had been cast as of Tuesday evening to put Disney’s board directors safely ahead of Trian’s two challengers, Peltz and former Disney chief financial officer Jay Rasulo, the sources said.

Blackwells Capital, another hedge fund that nominated three board director candidates at Disney, was also unsuccessful in its attempt, the sources said. The result of this year’s most high-profile board fight will be announced at Disney’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, and the sources cautioned that there was always a possibility that some shareholders may change their vote. They requested anonymity ahead of an official announcement. Spokespeople for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Trian and Blackwells had no comment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



globebusiness / 🏆 31. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Blackwells, in proxy fight with Disney, sues Disney over disclosure in hedge fund relationshipBlackwells Capital launches lawsuit against Disney over information-sharing agreement

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Exclusive-Disney prevails over Trian in board fight, sources sayWalt Disney Co has secured enough shareholder votes to defeat a challenge against its board mounted by Nelson Peltz's hedge fund Trian Fund Management...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Disney Ahead in Trian Proxy Fight With Most of Votes CountedDisney is leading in the Trian proxy fight with most of the votes counted. Endeavor Group has agreed to a $13 billion buyout from Silver Lake. Bond traders are loading up on bearish wagers as rate-cut odds dwindle. An index fund for private firms makes it easier to bet on unicorns. The spread of bird flu cases in cattle herds is fueling demand concerns. The office vacancy rate is nearing 20% to set a fresh record, according to Moody's. OPEC oil output remains steady as the group's latest cutbacks stall. Autodesk is investigating its own accounting practices, causing shares to decline. A survey finds that nearly half of Canadians feel 'stuck at work'. It's time to shift parked RRSP contributions into drive. Food waste is out as grocery prices rise and budgets tighten. Dale Jackson discusses 4 tax tools that can keep more money invested. Consider tapping into home equity for retirement income, says a financial commentator. Emojis with service transactions can increase tipping by.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Disney Ahead in Trian Proxy Fight With Most of Votes CountedDisney is leading in the Trian proxy fight with most of the votes counted. Endeavor Group agrees to a $13 billion buyout from Silver Lake. California distributes fentanyl test strips to combat the surge in overdose deaths. Bond traders are increasing bearish wagers as rate-cut odds decrease. Trump teases an abortion policy announcement for next week. An index fund for private firms makes it easier to invest in unicorns. Calpers hires Stephen Gilmore as their next CIO. The spread of bird flu cases in cattle herds raises concerns about demand. The top US egg supplier shuts down a Texas plant after a bird flu outbreak. The US Steel Union rejects a letter from Nippon Steel. Brazilian oil juniors battle for 3R as Enauta proposes a merger. Gas tycoon Charif Souki owes lenders $100 million. Major US ports are reaching capacity limits, according to a shipping veteran. Tesla's record energy-storage quarter has limitations.

Source: BNNBloomberg - 🏆 83. / 50 Read more »

Exclusive-Disney prevails over Trian in board fight, sources sayExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Disney Moving Closer to Win Over Trian With Vanguard’s Backing(Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. and Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger are poised to triumph over Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management in a costly, months-long ...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »