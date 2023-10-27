Disney says DeSantis-appointed district is dragging feet in providing documents for lawsuit

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World’s governing district made up of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees is dragging its feet in providing requested documents to Disney in awho has design and construction powers over the company’s sprawling theme park resort in central Florida, Disney said in court papers.

Disney on Thursday accused the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District of “dodging its obligations” and asked a Florida judge to delay any decision on whether the case should proceed until the company gets documents and conducts depositions needed to argue against a summary judgement requested by the district.

Before control of the district changed hands from Disney allies to DeSantis appointees, the Disney supporters on its board signed agreements with Disney shifting control over design and construction at Disney World to the company and prohibiting the district from using the likeness of Disney characters or other intellectual property without Disney’s permission. headtopics.com

the governor violated its free speech rights by punishing it for expressing opposition to the law. DeSantis and the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District have asked a federal judge to throw out Disney’s First Amendment lawsuit, calling it meritless.Lawyers sparred in a Virginia courtroom Friday over whether a teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student should get only workers' compensation for her serious injuries.

