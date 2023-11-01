Disney, Netflix, DoorDash: Top Stories

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of Nvidia Corp dropped by about 5% to a near five-month low on Tuesday following a Wall Street Journal report that the artificial intelligence (AI) giant may be forced to cancel up to $5 billion worth of advanced chip orders to China in compliance with new U.S. government restrictions.

Russia adds fresh capital controls to prop up ruble, but Kremlin is 'applying a Band-Aid to gangrene' Western companies exiting Russia must sell assets in rubles or else face delays and perhaps losses to transfer dollars or euros abroad.Blue-chip stocks are some of the best options on the market, but these three are where you could see a secure turnaround. The post Canadian Blue-Chip Stocks: The Best of the Best for November 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.These three high-yielding dividend stocks could boost your passive income in this volatile environment.

Stocks could break out of their 'doom loop' this week amid a flurry of catalysts in the bond market and the economy, Fundstrat says One event in particular has the potential to move the market, and it isn't the Fed's upcoming policy decision, Fundstrat's Tom Lee wrote.These 2 small cap stocks could give your investment portfolio a bounce. The post Top TSX Small-Cap Stocks With Loads of Growth Potential Ahead appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.Investors with a long-term investing horizon view should explore buying opportunities in dividend stocks for more income.

HUFFPOSTCANADA: This Star-Studded Crime Drama Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

HUFFPOSTCANADA: This New Crime Docuseries Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

BLOGTO: DoorDash warns Canadian customers that not tipping may result in a slower deliveryDoorDash is currently testing out a new pilot program that warns customers that they might have to wait longer for their food delivery if they choo...

BLOGTO: Canadians can no longer share their Disney+ passwordsCanadians won't be able to share their Disney+ passwords anymore. Following Netflix's lead, Disney's streaming platform has cracked down on accou...

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Comcast's Hulu stakeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Hulu from ComcastWalt Disney on Wednesday formally began the process of buying Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu, a deal that will give Disney full ownership of the streaming...

