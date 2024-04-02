Disney Holding Hiring Events in Toronto for Cruise Ship Shows

If you're looking for a career change and are craving a little magic in your day-to-day, you may want to contemplate applying for a once-in-a-lifetime position at Disney, which is holding hiring events in Toronto this month. According to online postings, the entertainment giant is taking on new talent for shows on its cruise ships — among other roles — and is looking for people of all genders and ethnicities from Toronto.

Applicants to Disney Cruise Line should be experienced, versatile dancers in their 20s and 30s who possess theatrical storytelling skills to help put on 'the highest caliber entertainment at sea,' all based on our favourite childhood classics from the brand. Those selected can expect to play characters from the Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Alladin, Mulan, Frozen, Spider-Man and more, both on-stage and at meet-and-greets and other events. Open calls will run out of Studio North Toronto at 374A Dupont Street, starting with dancer auditions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



blogTO / 🏆 44. in CA

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sephora is hiring jobs in Toronto including one to stop internal theftSephora is hiring for a ton of jobs in Toronto, from HR to retail and everything in between. If whether you're a makeup maniac looking to get your ...

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

Need a job? Calgary hosting Youth Hiring FairThe City of Calgary is holding its annual Youth Hiring Fair on Thursday.

Source: CTVCalgary - 🏆 26. / 68 Read more »

Toronto police searching for suspect who photographed female students showering at University of TorontoToronto police are searching for a suspect who took photos of female students showering in a University of Toronto residence earlier this year.

Source: CTVToronto - 🏆 9. / 84 Read more »

Blackwells, in proxy fight with Disney, sues Disney over disclosure in hedge fund relationshipBlackwells Capital launches lawsuit against Disney over information-sharing agreement

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock ExchangeTORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Mondayon the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,942.28, down 41.80): Suncor Energy Inc...

Source: YahooFinanceCA - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Ohtani to speak to media for 1st time since illegal gambling, theft allegations against interpreterSports headlines from CP24, your source for the latest on Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Toronto Blue Jays.

Source: CP24 - 🏆 30. / 67 Read more »