Disney Holding Hiring Events in Toronto for Cruise Ship Shows

If you're looking for a career change and are craving a little magic in your day-to-day, you may want to contemplate applying for a once-in-a-lifetime position at Disney, which is holding hiring events in Toronto this month. According to online postings, the entertainment giant is taking on new talent for shows on its cruise ships — among other roles — and is looking for people of all genders and ethnicities from Toronto.
Applicants to Disney Cruise Line should be experienced, versatile dancers in their 20s and 30s who possess theatrical storytelling skills to help put on 'the highest caliber entertainment at sea,' all based on our favourite childhood classics from the brand. Those selected can expect to play characters from the Little Mermaid, Cinderella, Alladin, Mulan, Frozen, Spider-Man and more, both on-stage and at meet-and-greets and other events. Open calls will run out of Studio North Toronto at 374A Dupont Street, starting with dancer auditions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m
