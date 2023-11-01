Disney Begins Appraisal Process for Comcast’s Hulu Stake

The entertainment giant said in a statement Wednesday that it expects to pay at least $8.61 billion for the stake, including capital contributions payable to Disney by Comcast. Under a previous deal, Comcast and Disney agreed that the total value of Hulu would be no less than $27.5 billion.

The statement marks the start of negotiations expected to last months. The final price will be settled through an appraisal process and is likely to involve up to three investment banks, the companies said previously. Disney expects a deal to be completed next year.

Comcast in a statement it looks forward to the appraisal process, which “we expect will reflect the extraordinary value of the business.”The value of Hulu, which has about 50 million subscribers, is far higher than the floor price that was previously agreed to by the companies, Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts has said.

“The company is way more valuable today than it was then,” Roberts told attendees at a Goldman Sachs conference in September. “And so, it will take a little time for this to play out.” Bob Iger, who returned as Disney CEO last November, is working on integrating Hulu into the company’s flagship Disney+ streaming service.

He’s also considering shedding legacy assets including Disney’s linear networks and has said he’s open to selling a minority stake in the ESPN sports division.Sunrun Takes $1.2 Billion Charge as Solar Stocks Plunge

(Bloomberg) -- Sunrun Inc. took a $1.2 billion charge in the third quarter to write down the value of its purchase of a rival solar installer it bought three years ago, when investors were more bullish on the industry’s prospects.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Hulu from ComcastWalt Disney on Wednesday formally began the process of buying Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu, a deal that will give Disney full ownership of the streaming...

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Disney to buy remaining 33% stake in Comcast's Hulu stakeExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

CRYPTOAMB: MKR sees large sell-offs; will traders stay put in the face of this adversity?Whale interest in MKR begins to decline as prices face a correction.

Source: CryptoAmb | Read more ⮕

GLOBEANDMAIL: Premarket: World shares struggle; yen slides after BOJ policy tweakFederal Reserve begins two-day meeting with rate announcement due Wednesday afternoon

Source: globeandmail | Read more ⮕

CP24: Toronto begins 2024 budget consultationsToronto Mayor Olivia Chow urged people to get involved with the city’s budget deliberations Wednesday ahead of public consultations that will help shape both the city’s priorities and its property tax rate.

Source: CP24 | Read more ⮕

NTVNEWSNL: Premier begins delivering residential school apologies in NunatsiavutPremier Andrew Furey delivered an apology to residential school survivors this morning in Rigolet, the first of six he will give over the next three days. He will deliver apologies in five Labrador Inuit, and Happy Valley-Goose Bay. This follows on an apology delivered last month to residents of Nunatukavut.

Source: NTVNewsNL | Read more ⮕