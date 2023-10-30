Disabled Man Forced to Drag Himself off Air Canada Flight

A disabled British Columbia man who dragged himself off an Air Canada flight in Las Vegas after the airline's ground assistance personnel were not available to help him says he doesn't want others to go through the same experience. Rodney Hodgins is seen in Las Vegas in an August 2023 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Deanna Hodgins, *MANDATORY CREDIT*.

“I don’t want anybody else to have to go through that,” he said in a phone interview. “I would like a change within their policies or how they do things. Air Canada needs to step up.” Hodgins, 49, who can’t walk due to spastic cerebral palsy, said he originally thought the flight attendant was joking when he told him he would have to get himself off the airplane, but was shocked and angry when he was asked a second time to disembark without support.“Can you get to the front of the plane?” he quoted the flight attendant as asking. “I said, ‘Of course I can’t. I’m in a wheelchair. I can’t walk.

The hardware salesman said he was forced to use the strength of his upper body to pull himself down the airplane aisle, while his wife, Deanna, held his legs, which cannot move. Hodgins said the experience, which occurred this past August when he and his wife were travelling to celebrate an anniversary, left him feeling violated. headtopics.com

“Especially when I’m sitting there in that chair and that flight attendant says to me, ‘Can you get to the front of the plane,’ ‘ he said. “And I’m like, ‘No.’ Then he said it to me a second time, so that’s when I got up and I told my wife, ‘Move my legs,’ and I dragged myself to the front of the plane.”Air Canada, in a statement, said it has contacted Hodgins to offer compensation and apologies for the inadequate level of care he received at the Las Vegas airport.

Deanna Hodgins said the airline “dehumanized” her husband when they forced him to get himself off the airplane.

Disabled Man Forced to Drag Himself off Air Canada FlightA disabled man with cerebral palsy was forced to drag himself off an Air Canada flight in Las Vegas after the airline's ground assistance personnel were not available to help him. The incident has sparked a conversation about the treatment of disabled people on flights. Read more ⮕

Disabled Man Forced to Drag Himself off Air Canada FlightA disabled man with cerebral palsy was forced to drag himself off an Air Canada flight in Las Vegas after the airline's ground assistance personnel were not available to help him. Read more ⮕

Man in Wheelchair Forced to Drag Himself off Air Canada FlightA man in a wheelchair was forced to drag himself off an Air Canada flight in Las Vegas after the airline failed to provide the necessary assistance. Rodney Hodgins, who has spastic cerebral palsy, and his wife were left without help and an aisle seat, causing him to have to navigate the plane on his own. Read more ⮕

Disabled B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight says he’s pushing for changesPrince George resident says he was shocked and angry when a flight attendant said he would have to get himself off the airplane Read more ⮕

Disabled B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight says he's pushing for changesPRINCE GEORGE, B.C. Read more ⮕

Disabled B.C. man forced to drag himself off flight says he's pushing for changesPRINCE GEORGE, B.C. Read more ⮕