Directives to military chaplains urge expunging God, religion from Remembrance Day, public ceremonies

New directives for military chaplains that tells them to be “respectful of … spiritual diversity” during public addresses, to employ “Gender Based Analysis” and replace religious symbols like crosses and stars of David with a generic chaplain’s crest could spell the death of the role in Canada’s Armed Forces, says one long-serving veteran of the chaplaincy.

“We deeply value the work of military chaplains to support CAF members — and we’ll continue to build a diverse, inclusive military that attracts and retains talented people,” the statement read. “Our commitment to diversity, inclusion and the betterment of our chaplaincy program remains steadfast as we strive to create a more inclusive and respectful environment with the Department of National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces.

“They should employ a language mindful of the Gender Based Analysis (GBA+) principles, incorporate elements in both official languages, and include the use of local languages when appropriate,” the directive read. headtopics.com

It also asks chaplains to cease requesting removal of hats and head coverings, as “reflections” are not considered religious ceremonies.that recommended Canada cease hiring chaplains from faiths with more traditional beliefs and recommended sweeping changes for the CAF chaplaincy program.

Many Canadian military chaplains, the report states, “represent or are affiliated with organized religions whose beliefs are not synonymous with those of a diverse and inclusive workplace.”that the new directive would ban chaplains from leading public prayers at Remembrance Day ceremonies next month, Defence Minister Bill Blair denied the accusation. headtopics.com

“But in a public setting where there are people who do not believe in God or people who bring different perspectives, they will not use that language.”

Read more:

SaltWire Network »

National Indigenous Remembrance Day commemoration to take place in Corner BrookRemembrance Day is a time for Canadians to honour the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces. But this year, the Indigenous community in Corner Brook will be holding its own day of remembrance to recognize the military contributions of First Nations people. NTV&8217;s Don Bradshaw has the details. Read more ⮕

“We Ruined Her Day”: Horrible MIL Makes Couples’ Wedding Day All About HerselfOne person ended up having their wedding day practically ruined by a narcissistic and downright unpleasant MIL. Read more ⮕

Sam Asghari Reacts To Britney Spears Calling Him A 'Gift From God' In Her MemoirJaz Tolliver is a Trends Reporter for the HuffPost. Previously, she was a Reporter/News Producer for the USA Today Network, where her stories ran across digital and print platforms among newspapers in 43 U.S. states. Jaz has written for the Seattle Times, WPBF 25 News, Boca Magazine, and more. Read more ⮕

Mac Neil leads another big day in the pool for Canada at Pan Am GamesCanadian swimmers win three gold, five total medals on final day of swimming competition at Pan Am Games Read more ⮕

Mac Neil leads another big day in the pool for Canada at Pan Am GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — Canada continued its medal haul at the 2023 Pan Am Games with big day in the pool highlighted by a record-breaking performance. Read more ⮕

Mac Neil leads another big day in the pool for Canada at Pan Am GamesSANTIAGO, Chile — Canada continued its medal haul at the 2023 Pan Am Games with big day in the pool highlighted by a record-breaking performance. Read more ⮕