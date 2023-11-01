Dire warnings dominate world’s first AI Safety Summit

British officials had hoped that the setting for the two-day gathering – Bletchley Park, the estate north of London where Alan Turing and a team of code breakers deciphered secret messages sent by the Nazis during the Second World War – would inspire delegates from 28 countries and dozens of tech companies to mobilize“We have invited you here to address a sociotechnical challenge that transcends national boundaries, and which compels us to work together in service of shared security and also...

While most delegates welcomed the opportunity to come together and discuss the challenges of AI, there was little consensus about what risks to prioritize or what action to take. Ms. Donelan and others highlighted long-term threats such as the possibility that supersmart computers could one day produce chemical weapons that wipe out the human race. “Sometimes it’s worthwhile to take science fiction seriously,” she said.“For the first time we have a situation where there’s something that is going to be far smarter than the smartest human,” Mr. Musk told the Press Association after arriving at Bletchley Park on Wednesday.

Other delegates played down the future fears and argued that AI presents far more immediate problems in terms of disinformation, privacy issues and job losses. “There is a little bit of an obsession to artificial intelligence and existential risks and that is causing people to be over-anxious,” said Mustafa Suleyman, the co-founder of DeepMind who now heads California-based Inflection AI. “Smaller models are getting increasingly powerful and that’s a real conundrum.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

YAHOOFINANCECA: World Leaders Gather at AI Safety Summit to Discuss Frontier AI RisksLeaders from around the world, including U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, are attending the AI Safety Summit in the UK to discuss the risks associated with frontier AI technologies. The summit aims to reach a consensus on the nature of these risks and potential solutions.

Source: YahooFinanceCA | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Factbox-Bletchley Park: Five facts about the UK's AI Safety Summit venueExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

DCN_CANADA: MCAC 2023: Stay engaged to gain entry to retrofit market, delegates told - constructconnect.comCanada's construction news

Source: DCN_Canada | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Israel's UN delegates criticised for wearing yellow stars as 'symbol of pride'Explore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕

SOOTODAY: Join Our Team as a Safety TrainerWe are looking for a Safety Trainer to join our team. As a Safety Trainer, you will play a pivotal role in ensuring the safety of our employees, customers, and equipment, including providing safety training to both internal staff and external customers.

Source: SooToday | Read more ⮕

SALTWIRE NETWORK: Pope says he will attend COP28 climate summit in Dubai, a first by a pontiffExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network | Read more ⮕