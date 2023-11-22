Diplomatic Tensions Between Canada and India: Alleged Assassination Plot

There's a surprising twist in the diplomatic tensions between Canada and India, and it involves a previously unreported event in the United States. American authorities thwarted an assassination plot against a Sikh separatist, on American soil, and they believed the Indian government was involved, a British newspaper reports. A new allegation has complicated what Washington sees as its vital relationship with India.





CBCNews » / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sikh Voters in Canada Participate in Unofficial Referendum Amid Tensions with IndiaThousands of Sikh voters in Surrey, B.C. are expected to participate in an unofficial referendum, highlighting ongoing tensions between Canada and India. The referendum is the second round of voting in British Columbia, with the first round being highly popular. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's statement linking India's government to the killing of temple president Hardeep Singh Nijjar has sparked open conversations about the Khalistani independence movement. The Indian government denies involvement in Nijjar's death and considers the movement a threat to national security.

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Sikh independence vote in B.C. sees steady voter turnout amid Canada-India tensionsSURREY, B.C. — Voter turnout was steady Sunday in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey among those casting ballots in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

Sikh independence vote in B.C. sees steady voter turnout amid Canada-India tensionsSURREY, B.C. — Voter turnout was steady Sunday in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey among those casting ballots in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.

Source: SooToday - 🏆 8. / 85 Read more »

Sikh independence vote in B.C. sees steady voter turnout amid Canada-India tensionsSURREY, B.C. — Voter turnout was steady Sunday in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey among those casting ballots in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.

Source: sudburydotcom - 🏆 6. / 89 Read more »

Sikh independence vote in B.C. sees steady voter turnout amid Canada-India tensionsSURREY, B.C. — Voter turnout was steady Sunday in the Metro Vancouver municipality of Surrey among those casting ballots in an unofficial referendum at the centre of Canada's ongoing tensions with India.

Source: timescolonist - 🏆 15. / 75 Read more »

Sikh independence vote in B.C.sees thousands turnout amid Canada-India tensionsSURREY, B.C.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »