Dimon Urges Texas to Keep Pro-Business Stance Amid Anti-ESG Laws

“I think it’s a mistake to damage it even a little way,” said Dimon, who runs the nation’s largest bank. “We don’t discriminate or boycott anybody, neither for political affiliation nor for anything else,” Dimon said, marking his most direct public comments on the issue. “We do make risk, legal, credit and reputational decisions, which is our legal right — and my obligation as chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase.”
In a letter last month, Paxton’s office said it was reviewing the compliance of 10 financial firms, including US banking behemoths JPMorgan, Bank of America Corp. and Wells Fargo & Co., over whether they violate the energy law. His office cited their membership in groups seeking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. JPMorgan, like many of the other banks under review, has maintained it doesn’t boycott fossil fuels or discriminate against firearms companies.
On Wednesday, the state comptroller’s office announced the addition of five financial firms, including Credit Agricole SA, to its list of companies it says restrict business with the oil and gas industry and put them on Texas’ divestment list, which doesn’t include JPMorgan.The legislation has caused turmoil in the $4 trillion municipal bond market, where states and cities raise money to build public projects, such as roads, schools and airports.
“Texas has been an unbelievable place to do business, and they’ve been welcoming of small businesses and large businesses. The governor’s done an exceptional job. The cities have done a good job with infrastructure, education, taxes, all those things. And it’s booming,” Dimon said. “So I urge them to be very careful to stay the welcoming place.
