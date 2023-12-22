Different Ideas for a Perfect New Year's Eve Celebration

For Kerra AuCoin Mansfield of Dartmouth, N.S., a perfect New Year’s Eve is spent with family and/or friends and is filled with delicious food, good conversations, fireworks at home and watching the countdown on TV. Gabby Peyton, St. John’s, N.L. has a different idea. She says the perfect way to ring in the new year is with an intimate dinner party. This involves good friends, fancy outfits and lots of sparkle! For her, the perfect dinner menu would be simple, but luxe.

Think imported French cheeses, oysters with mignonette, and fresh-made pasta, she says. Ideally there would be many bottles of Champagne flowing throughout the night, she adds. Gabby Peyton is the author of"Where We Ate: A Field Guide to Canada's Restaurants, Past and Present," published by Penguin Random House food imprint Appetite. — Andrew Robinson/The Telegram Regardless of your vision for New Year’s Eve, by this point in time, people are often tired from cooking during the holidays, and may be stuffed from all the meals and partie





SaltWire Network » / 🏆 45. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Restaurants in Toronto Offering New Year's Eve Dinner MenusRestaurants in Toronto are offering prix fixe and a la carte menus for New Year's Eve dinner. Enjoy a variety of dishes including appetizers, pasta, main courses, and desserts. Prices range from $80 to $130 per person.

Source: blogTO - 🏆 44. / 63 Read more »

A Tale of Friendship and WildernessTwo friends from different backgrounds bond over their love for wilderness and language exchange.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Canada's men's soccer team suffers meltdown in final game of the yearCanada's men's soccer team experienced a meltdown in their final game of the year, resulting in a disappointing end to their international campaign. The team has faced a year of bad decisions, mismanagement, and neglect, leading to a loss of momentum and the departure of coach John Herdman.

Source: TorontoStar - 🏆 60. / 55 Read more »

Charges Dropped for 14-Year-Old Accused of Murder in Calgary ShootingThe charges against a 14-year-old boy accused of first-degree murder and attempted murder have been dropped by Crown prosecutors. The boy's lawyer stated that he is now back home and relieved to no longer be incarcerated. The charges were initially laid following a shooting in Calgary that resulted in one death and two injuries.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Man who shot escort in Burnaby garage should get 5-year sentence, Crown saysA Burnaby man who ordered an escort to his garage for his birthday while his wife and daughters were asleep in the house should get a five-year prison sentence for shooting the escort in the back after the arrangement fell apart, according to a Crown prosecutor.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News - 🏆 14. / 77 Read more »

108-Year-Old Woman Believes Having Dogs Instead of Children is the Secret to LongevityAda Daniel, a 108-year-old woman, believes that having dogs instead of children is the secret to living a long life. Ada, who resides in a care home in Derbyshire, has been active all her life and celebrated her 108th birthday in June.

Source: boredpanda - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »