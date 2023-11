Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen has no-hitter vs Rangers through 6 innings in World Series Game 5

The 28-year-old right-hander struck out five and threw 48 of 72 pitches for strikes, mixing 39 fastballs, 20 knuckle-curves, eight changeups, three sliders and two cutters. Gallen allowed just five balls out of the infield, flyouts by Marcus Semien leading off the game, by Leody Taveras in the third, by Mitch Garver and Josh Jung in the fifth and by Travis Jankowski in the sixth.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. caught Garver’s drive at the front of the left-field warning track and ran down Jung’s ball in front of the wall in left-center, 393 feet from home plate. Gallen needed 35 pitches to get through four innings, the lowest of his big league career and down from 86 in the first four innings of the opener last Friday.

Gallen has pitched two complete games in 115 big league starts, a seven-inning one-hitter against Atlanta on April 25, 2021, when Madison Bumgarner pitched a seven-inning no-hitter in the second game, and a three-hit shutout at the Chicago Cubs this Sept. 8.

There have been two no-hitters in World Series history. The New York Yankees’ Don Larsen pitched a perfect game against the Brooklyn Dodgers at Yankee Stadium in Game 5 of 1956 and Houston’s Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly combined for a no-hitter in Game 4 at Philadelphia last year.

Arizona stranded nine runners in the first five innings and was 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position against Nathan Eovaldi, who walked five for the first time since 2013.

