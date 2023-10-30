Diamondbacks trust in rookie Brandon Pfaadt, Rangers in veteran Max Scherzer for Game 3

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt reacts after the end of the top of the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the baseball NL Championship Series in Phoenix on Oct. 19.The World Series moves west to Phoenix on Monday with the host Arizona Diamondbacks having earned a split, thanks to a 9-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night in Arlington, Tex.

Monday’s Game 3 will feature three-time Cy Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star Max Scherzer starting for Texas. Rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, in turn, will make the fifth postseason start of his career (all this year) for Arizona.

“He could give us length. I’ve talked to him about this. He’s comfortable pretty much throwing like he normally does,” Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “Maybe not quite as long as he’s been over 100 pitches, whatever, but pretty close.” headtopics.com

Pfaadt, in Game 3 of the NLCS with his team facing a 2-0 series deficit, shut out the Phillies on two hits with nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings. Arizona won that game at Chase Field. The Diamondbacks got four hits from designated hitter Tommy Pham in Game 2 on Saturday. Second baseman Ketel Marte, after years in relative obscurity with Arizona as a hitter, extended his playoff hitting streak to a major league record 18 games. The world also is getting to see what makes rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll one of the game’s more dynamic players.

Rookie outfielder Evan Carter, 21, is 3-for-9 in the World Series for the Rangers. Two months ago, he was playing for the Rangers’ Double-A affiliate.

