Devon White's Career and Trade to the Blue Jays

Devon White turns 61 today. Devon was a 6th-round pick in the 1981 amateur draft by the Angels. He made it up to the Angels for a cup of coffee in 1985 and 1986. His first full season in the majors was in 1987 when Devon came in 5th in Rookie of the Year voting. He hit 24 home runs as a rookie, the most he would ever hit in the majors, and he had 87 RBI, also a career-high. The Angels grew to see him as a disappointment. He couldn’t get his OBP over .

300 and wouldn’t show the same power he had in his rookie season again. On December 2, 1990, the Angels traded White, Willie Fraser, and Marcus Moore to the Jays for Junior Felix, Luis Sojo, and Ken Rivers. When discussing the best trades in Blue Jays’ history, this one doesn’t come up, and it should. Felix was three years younger than White but never reached his potential with the Angels. So, Jays’ manager Cito Gaston installed White in center field and the leadoff spot. Cito took a guy whose best on-base percentage in a season, to that point, had bee





