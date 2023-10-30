Developer guests at Doug Ford family wedding got fast-track zoning approvals from government

There’s fresh scrutiny of how Premier Doug Ford’s government issued dozens of fast-track approvals to rezone select properties, some of them owned by developers who also stood to benefit from Greenbelt land swaps.Premier Doug Ford's government has issued more than 100 minister's zoning orders (MZOs) to fast-track development on properties around Ontario. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Paul Calandra is now reviewing them but has said he's not concerned about the vast majority.

The Ford government has handed out MZOs at an unprecedented pace: at least 110 of them since 2019. By contrast, previous Liberal governments issued just 18 between 2003 and 2018. By granting an MZO, the provincial government instantly changes the zoning rules for a specific property, increasing the potential value of the land at the stroke of a pen. (Patrick Morrell/CBC News)

"There are Conservative insiders who are benefiting from MZOs just as they have benefited from insider information around the Greenbelt grab," Burch said in an interview. NDP leader Marit Stiles has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning on the topic of what the party calls "Ford's corrupt pattern of gifting MZOs to well-connected insiders." headtopics.com

"I think the people of Ontario deserve an honest answer around that question," Schreiner said in an interview.by then-auditor general Bonnie Lysyk found that nearly 40 per cent of the MZOs the government issued over a two-year stretch benefited just seven development companies.

"Our audit found that the application and decision-making process for issuing MZOs, as well as public communications about them, is not transparent," Lysyk added. Flato Developments, owned by Shakir Rehmatullah, has received nine MZOs, more than anyone else in Ontario. The orders speed the way for the company to develop more than 8,000 new homes on properties that include farmland and rural locations. Rehmatullah has described himself as a friend of Ford.. The fast-tracked projects include a warehouse and distribution centre and mixed-use (residential and commercial) developments. headtopics.com

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's Office Holds Ethics Training for Political StaffPremier Doug Ford's office organized a day of ethics and conflicts of interest training for Ontario's top political staffers. The training, held at St. Paul's Anglican Church, included lectures from experts and officials. This comes after the government's recent scandal involving the Greenbelt and several resignations and staff changes. Read more ⮕

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕

UAW President to Meet with Ford Union Leaders as GM Bargaining ContinuesUnited Auto Workers President Shawn Fain is scheduled to meet with local union leaders from Ford to ratify a new contract, while bargaining continues at General Motors following a setback. Fain criticized GM's refusal to come to a fair agreement and ordered a walkout at the Spring Hill plant. Read more ⮕

UAW escalates strike against lone holdout GM after landing tentative pacts with Stellantis and FordThe United Auto Workers union has widened its strike against General Motors, the lone holdout among the three Detroit automakers, after reaching a tentative contract agreement with Jeep maker Stellantis. Read more ⮕

United Auto Workers Reach Tentative Contract with Ford MotorThe United Auto Workers have outlined the key details of their tentative contract with Ford Motor, including significant investments in factories, raises for workers, and improved benefits. Read more ⮕

Factbox-Highlights of UAW deal with FordExplore stories from Atlantic Canada. Read more ⮕