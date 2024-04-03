Detroit Tigers vs New York Mets Game Postponed Due to Rain

For the second consecutive day, the scheduled game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets was postponed because of rain. Wednesday night's game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, originally an off day for both teams before steady showers soaked Citi Field this week. When the undefeated Tigers and winless Mets were unable to play Tuesday night, a makeup game was initially set for Thursday at 1:10 p.m.

But now the clubs will play two that day. Detroit plays its home opener Friday afternoon against Oakland. New York is at Cincinnati on Friday night. The rainouts delayed Casey Mize's long-awaited return to the Tigers' rotation. The top pick in the 2018 amateur draft was scheduled to start Tuesday — and then Wednesday — after missing nearly two years while recovering from Tommy John surgery and a back operation. He hasn't pitched in the majors since April 14, 2022, at Kansas Cit

Detroit Red Wings’ Michael Rasmussen out Friday vs. New York RangersThe 24-year-old has tallied 13 goals and 20 assists for a career-high 33 points in 75 games this season.

Detroit Tigers belt three home runs to down Toronto Blue Jays 10-7LAKELAND, Fla. — Jake Rogers, Andy Ibanez and Akil Baddoo all belted homers to power a Detroit Tigers split squad past a Toronto Blue Jays split squad 10-7 in spring-training action Saturday.

New Study Suggests Anti-Asian Hate And Fear Remain High In New York CityShruti Rajkumar is a reporter at HuffPost, covering breaking news, politics, race and disability.

New acquisitions Roslovic, Wennberg are settling in nicely with the New York RangersThe Rangers desperately needed to add a first-line right wing and a third-line center to their roster at this year’s...

