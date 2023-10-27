DESJARDINS, Johanna

In loving memory of Johanna "Annie" Desjardins (nee de Jong) 86 years. Annie passed peacefully with family by her side on October 26th, 2023 at Health Sciences North in Sudbury.

Louise), Ken (wife Darlene), and Todd (wife Helena). Cherished grandma of Andrea, Angela, Alan predeceased, Dawn, Alisha, Jason, Ken Jr, Simone, Natalie, Carter, and Alexandra. Daughter of Gerrit and Gerda de Jong (nee Lindebloom) and daughter-in-law of William and Doris Desjardins (nee Hurley) all predeceased.

Annie was born in Amsterdam, Holland on January 22nd 1937. She met her future husband, Spanky while he was there with the Canadian Armed Forces after WW II. They married in Amsterdam on November 5th, 1955. Spanky returned to his hometown of Creighton Mine without his new bride as she had to wait for

Canada. Annie settled into raising a family in a small community very different from her home. Annie along with Spanky raised five boys, first living in Creighton School and Lively District Secondary School for over 20 years retiring in 2002. Annie loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great

