Deshaun Watson to miss rest of season with shoulder fracture

Deshaun Watson's season is over, once again leaving the Cleveland Browns without a franchise quarterback. Watson will miss the rest of his second year with Cleveland after sustaining a fracture in his throwing shoulder, an injury that came during his best performance since joining the team following a controversial trade in 2022.

Watson will undergo surgery to repair the fracture in his right shoulder, which happened during Sunday's 33-31 win in Baltimore on an unspecified hit in the second quarter. The team said an MRI revealed a displaced fracture to the glenoid. The Browns (6-3) must go forward without Watson and coach Kevin Stefanski said rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-3). It will be the second start for Thompson-Robinson, a fifth-round pick from UCLA who made an emergency start on Oct. 1 against Baltimore when Watson was ruled out just before kickoff with a shoulder strain. Thompson-Robinson had a rough pro debut, throwing three interceptions in a 28-3 loss

