DeSantis questioned about response to suspect in military base massacre

Welker pressed DeSantis on Sunday after he asked why there wasn’t “more done” in response to the massacre’s suspect U.S. Army reservist Robert Card, who was committed to a mental health facility over the summer after “hearing voices and threats to shoot up” a military base.to be on the lookout for Card, who officials found dead Friday, due to his threats against his base and fellow soldiers. Law enforcement, despite the warning, couldn’t locate him.

“Yet, he was able to, in the days before the attack, walk into a store and buy guns,” said Welker before asking about red flag laws designed to limit access to firearms to people deemed a risk to themselves or others.

"So, if you can't find someone to institutionalize them, as you have called for, why shouldn't there be a final line of defense in the form of a red flag law or some other blaring red sign that says to gun sellers, 'Don't allow this person to have a gun?'""If somebody has a mental involuntary commitment and adjudication of that nature, that usually would go into the system, and that would be on a traditional background check," he said.

Maine has what's known as a yellow flag law where law enforcement "can detain someone they suspect is mentally ill and poses a threat to themselves or others," It's different from a red flag law, however, because it requires police to first "get a medical practitioner to evaluate the person and find them to be a threat" before police could petition a judge for a firearms seizure.DeSantis continued by bringing up his belief in due process and constitutional rights before Welker pounced back at him on red flag laws.

"But if you can't conduct yourself in terms of mental illness, shouldn't there be a law in this case?" asked Welker, noting that Maine officials have said a red flag law "could have made a difference."

"It would have empowered authorities to raise that red light to gun sellers all across the state and say, 'This is someone who should not be able to own a gun.' That that final line of defense never kicked in because it didn't exist, governor."

