Deputy Prime Minister Freeland hints at housing focus in Fall Economic Statement

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland remained tight-lipped about what could be coming in next week’s Fall Economic Statement during an announcement in Toronto on Thursday, but did say that the broad focus of the government is housing. She also remarked that the “government can help Canadians with (the) challenge of affordability by putting forward fiscally responsible plans.” Speaking about necessary investments Freeland adds, ”It’s a hard balance to strike.
”No matter where you are in Canada, the vast majority of Canadians have felt the pinch of tightening belts in the cost-of-living crisis. The federal government says they’re trying to ease the pressure on Canadians in the fall fiscal update through a handful of means that likely won’t cost taxpayers muc
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheTorontoSun - 🏆 23. / 68 Read more »
Source: ottawasuncom - 🏆 4. / 92 Read more »
Deputy Prime Minister to visit hydrogen production and export facility in Placentia todayDeputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will visit Newfoundland and Labrador today, and will tour a hydrogen production and export facility in Placentia. According to her itinerary, Freeland will also meet with workers and discuss the government&8217;s plan to build the clean economy and create new opportunities for workers in Newfoundland and Labrador. A media availability […]
Source: NTVNewsNL - 🏆 54. / 59 Read more »
Source: CTVNews - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »