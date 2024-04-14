Denver Nuggets Match Franchise High for Wins

The Nuggets matched a franchise high for wins and finished with the same record as Oklahoma City , but the Thunder took the top spot in the West because of a head-to-head tiebreaker . Minnesota's loss to Phoenix dropped the Timberwolves into third, one game behind Denver.

Denver entered the game in a three-way tie with Minnesota and Oklahoma City. It was the first time such a logjam had existed on the final day of the season with three teams having a chance at the No. 1 seed. The Thunder locked up the top spot by routing Dallas.finished with 29 points for the Grizzlies, who finished 27-55, 13th in the West. Memphis ended the season on a five-game skid.

Denver couldn't build a significant lead in the first half, until a 9-0 run in the latter stages led to a 66-54 halftime advantage. Denver shot 51% in the half, with Murray scoring 19 points. A 11-2 burst for Denver to open the second half increased the lead to 21, and the Nuggets eased home, with their starters sitting out the fourth quarter.

Denver Nuggets Franchise High Wins Oklahoma City Head-To-Head Tiebreaker

Michael Porter Jr. says his brother would never risk his love for hoops by associating with gamblingDENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. said Wednesday night that he's sure his younger brother would never do anything to jeopardize his budding NBA playing career.

