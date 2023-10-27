Dentists decry being left in the dark about federal dental insurance plan

Eleven provincial and territorial dental associations have written a joint letter to the federal health minister to express serious concerns about a lack of information when it comes to critical aspects of the new plan.

The plan was born out of the Liberals' supply-and-confidence deal with the NDP last year, which calls for federal dental care coverage for middle- and low-income families. The government plans to begin with coverage for uninsured people under the age of 18, seniors and people with disabilities under a $90,000 annual family income threshold.

Health Minister Mark Holland has said in recent weeks that he does not want to pre-empt an official announcement by revealing those details publicly. The government did consult with dentists early on in the development of the program, said Dr. Brock Nicolucci, a practising dentist and chair of the board for the Ontario Dental Association. headtopics.com

But given there are regional challenges across the country, the association has encouraged Health Canada “to meaningfully consult with the provincial and territorial dental associations,” it said. If people lose existing coverage it would seriously drive up the cost of the program, said Nicolucci.

