Bhavini Patel, Rep. Summer Lee's Democratic primary challenger, criticizes Lee for not speaking out against the murder, rape, and kidnapping of children. Lee, a member of the 'Justice Democrats' PAC, won her seat in 2022 with just over 40% of the vote. She narrowly defeated Steve Irwin, a Jewish Democrat.

