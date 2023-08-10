What is so surprising about the demand for ‘change’ in reconciliation? Reconciliation. It isn’t a tweak. It’s not some fashionable add-on. It certainly isn’t a costume or cos-play. It ain’t no adaption. Reconciliation isn’t a lightweight. It’s a heavy-weight demand on the country, and particularly on institutions to change their ways to serve and partner with Indigenous Peoples like they actually care. This is not news.

So why are institutions constantly surprised when Indigenous Peoples say, “things must change” in order to achieve reconciliation? The response from institutions—be they hospitals, universities, or governments—is serious-and-concerned face coupled with confusion and delaying tactics. “What do you mean, you want us to change?” Then there are the policy wonks who use policy to guard against morality. You know who they are. The ones who hold up some dusty document that hasn’t been referenced in year





Read more: THEHİLLTİMES » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEHİLLTİMES: Walking alongside Indigenous peoples in truth and reconciliationJustice For All Canada, a Muslim human rights organization, immersed Canadian Muslim youth in a reconciliation process.

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

THEHİLLTİMES: Injustice against Indigenous Peoples in Canada persists, says Gar PardyColonialism and racism are alive and well in Canada, and the police's refusal to search for the remains of Indigenous women in a Winnipeg dump is the latest evidence, writes Gar Pardy. cdnpoli (subs)

Source: TheHillTimes | Read more »

SUDBURYDOTCOM: What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples.

Source: sudburydotcom | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples.

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

SOOTODAY: What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples.

Source: SooToday | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: What do Indigenous Peoples across Canada really need and want?The federal Liberal government has made a lot of promises to Indigenous Peoples.

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »