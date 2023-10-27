Defying Feds, Metro Vancouver Approves DCC Increases

​Fraser previously suspended Housing Accelerator Fund announcements for Burnaby and Surrey after learning about Metro Vancouver's proposed DCC increases.The Metro Vancouver Regional District (MVRD) Board has approved the proposed increases to development cost charges (DCCs) that have been at the centre of a conflict with the federal government, and Minister of Housing Sean Fraser in particular.

All in all, the proposed changes could result in increases of over $20K for single-detached homes and townhouses, and nearly $15K per unit for multi-family buildings, at a time when developers across the housing spectrum are in unison about the cost to build holding them back from delivering the housing that the country desperately needs.

Fraser then said he wanted to "collaborate on a resolution that ensures Metro Vancouver can support the infrastructure demands which growth will create" that also respects "the spirit of building as many new homes as possible." headtopics.com

"We brought these forward with a three-year phase-in period based on the consultation we did with the development industry," Dobrovolny told STOREYS. "One of the things we clearly heard from them was that one of the biggest concerns is cost certainty and being able to factor them into proformas for projects, so we went to three years in response to that."

Members of the board, which consist of mayors and councillors from the various member municipalities were generally split into two sides. "If we're a victim of anything, it is of timing," said West. "It's of the fact that at the same time that the Minister is trying to roll out these with much fanfare, we're at this stage of the process . And under pressure from the opposition and others, they're trying to glom onto anything that might improve the political environment for them. headtopics.com

Federal housing minister opposes Metro Vancouver development feesFees for a townhouse in Vancouver will rise from $10,027 today to $30,861 by 2027 to pay for new parks, sewers and water pipes. Read more ⮕

Metro Vancouver approves construction fees despite political 'hostage taking'Metro Vancouver has approved new development cost charges despite opposition from federal Housing Minister Sean Fraser, who is presently withholding money designed to increase permits and help house vulnerable people. Read more ⮕

