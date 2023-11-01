Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing loses defense lawyer ahead of arraignment on murder charge

Scott Coffee, a deputy Clark County public defender, said attorneys there were reviewing Davis' case to determine whether they can represent Davis or if they have a conflict such as having in the past represented other people involved in the case.

Edi Faal, Davis' longtime personal lawyer in Los Angeles, did not respond to telephone and email messages about Goodman's comments. He told AP after Davis' first court appearance on Oct. 4 that he was helping Davis find a defense attorney in Nevada, and he confirmed Goodman's involvement two weeks ago.

Shakur died at age 25. Knight was wounded but survived. Now 58, he's serving a 28-year prison sentence for the death of a Compton businessman in January 2015. Knight has not responded to AP requests for comment about Davis arrest.

Grand jurors were told the shooting followed a brawl in a Las Vegas Strip casino involving Shakur and Davis' nephew, Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson.

