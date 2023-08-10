Defence Minister Bill Blair to Headline Halifax International Security Forum

Defence Minister Bill Blair is in Halifax today to headline the Halifax International Security Forum. The forum will host military and government officials from around the world to discuss various aspects of the war in Ukraine. Blair will participate in a news conference, deliver a keynote address, and join a panel talk on 'victory in Ukraine.' Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is attending the APEC leaders' meetings in the Pacific.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller is in Toronto for a meeting of Canada's immigration ministers

