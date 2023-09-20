Deer Cull Begins on Sidney Island to Eliminate Invasive Species

The killing of deer on Sidney Island will begin on Dec. 1, when sharpshooters will start picking the animals off from a helicopter, by land and from boats. The cull, planned by Parks Canada and expected to last 10 days, is intended to eliminate European fallow deer — an invasive species — from the island, but will also see native black-tailed deer killed.
Property owners on the island — located east of Sidney and just four kilometres from Island View Beach in Saanich — confirmed the kill window after being informed this week by Parks Canada. Parks Canada controls about 440 hectares on the north end of Sidney Island, including Sidney Spit, as part of Gulf Islands National Park Reserve. But the majority of the island is privately owned in strata lots and a common area. Earlier this year, residents approved Parks Canada’s plan for deer eradication in a narrow 52% vote. The plan to use private contractors to kill the fallow deer and restore native plants on the nine-square-kilometre island at a cost of $5.9 million has divided the islan
