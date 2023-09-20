Deer Cull Begins on Sidney Island to Eliminate Invasive Species

The killing of deer on Sidney Island will begin on Dec. 1, when sharpshooters will start picking the animals off from a helicopter, by land and from boats. The cull, planned by Parks Canada and expected to last 10 days, is intended to eliminate European fallow deer — an invasive species — from the island, but will also see native black-tailed deer killed.

Property owners on the island — located east of Sidney and just four kilometres from Island View Beach in Saanich — confirmed the kill window after being informed this week by Parks Canada. Parks Canada controls about 440 hectares on the north end of Sidney Island, including Sidney Spit, as part of Gulf Islands National Park Reserve. But the majority of the island is privately owned in strata lots and a common area. Earlier this year, residents approved Parks Canada’s plan for deer eradication in a narrow 52% vote. The plan to use private contractors to kill the fallow deer and restore native plants on the nine-square-kilometre island at a cost of $5.9 million has divided the islan

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TİMESCOLONİST: Protest planned as Sidney island helicopter deer kill set to beginThe initial phase, with sharpshooters in helicopters and hunters on land with tracking dogs, is expected to start over 10 days at the end of the month

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Protest planned as Sidney island helicopter deer kill set to beginThe initial phase, with sharpshooters in helicopters and hunters on land with tracking dogs, is expected to start over 10 days at the end of the month

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

TİMESCOLONİST: Looming deer slaughter called 'disturbing, terrifying' by Sidney Island residentsResidents of Sidney Island are divided over the plan to kill all the fallow deer

Source: timescolonist | Read more »

BURNABYNOW_NEWS: Looming deer slaughter called 'disturbing, terrifying' by Sidney Island residentsResidents of Sidney Island are divided over the plan to kill all the fallow deer

Source: BurnabyNOW_News | Read more »

CTVNEWSVI: Protesters call for stop to planned deer cull on Southern Gulf IslandProtesters gathered in Sidney Friday, asking Parks Canada to put a stop to a planned deer cull on a Southern Gulf Island.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »

CTVNEWSVI: B.C. private island listed for $1.5MA private island has been listed for sale on Vancouver Island's Cowichan Lake.

Source: CTVNewsVI | Read more »