Declining Citizen Interest Raises Concerns About Democracy

Is democracy becoming a form of hope in which people no longer believe? A hint of that has surfaced in a number of ways that could be described as declining citizen interest: apathy toward elections, political events, public meetings, and voting itself. Ontario offers a disquieting insight into the depth of that apathy. Just 43.53 per cent of eligible voters turned out for the last provincial election. Premier Doug Ford won a majority government with a mere 18 per cent of Ontario voters.

The number was even lower in Ontario’s municipal elections, where only 36 per cent of eligible voters cast a ballot. Judging from the public’s view of politicians, especially incumbents, there is more than a little evidence that democracy is more than just running a fever. The most unpopular provincial leaders in Canada are the premiers of the country’s two biggest provinces. Ontario's Ford has an approval rating of 34 per cent. His counterpart in Quebec, François Legault, sits at just 31 per cen





