Decline in Home Sales Raises Concerns for Homebuilding in Canada

October’s reading was the best since June and the second strongest over the past year — however, one economist cautions that last month’s decline in home sales “doesn’t bode well for homebuilding going forward.”The government agency reported on Thursday that the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of total housing starts in Canada edged up 1% between September and October to 274,681 units.
Speaking specifically to urban centres — those with populations of at least 10,000 — total starts rose 2% to 257,357 units last month, said CMHC. That figure included 209,887 multi-unit urban starts (up 1% month over month) and 47,470 single-detached urban starts (up 9% month over month).CMHC's Chief Economist, Bob Dugan, noted that, despite those upward trends (attributed to “persistent multi-unit starts activity off-setting declines in single detached starts”), actual year-to-date starts are down, indicating that homebuilding is not ramping up in a meaningful way. What’s more, residential construction in some major Canadian cities seems to be pulling back, according to Thursday’s dat
