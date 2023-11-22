Debut Novelist Kai Thomas Wins $60,000 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize

Debut novelist Kai Thomas has won the $60,000 Atwood Gibson Writers' Trust Fiction Prize for his book 'In the Upper Country.' Thomas expressed his gratitude and excitement at the Writers' Trust Awards ceremony in Toronto. His novel explores the story of two Black women on the Underground Railroad. Thomas's family and loved ones were present to celebrate his achievement.





CP24 » / 🏆 30. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Thunder Bay man's entry selected in international writers' contestWriting is not his full-time occupation, but Lance Robinson hopes the contest will bring more exposure to his work

Source: tbnewswatch - 🏆 75. / 51 Read more »

LETTERS: P.E.I. letter writers share thoughts on courts, conflict and climateExplore stories from Atlantic Canada.

Source: SaltWire Network - 🏆 45. / 63 Read more »

Edmonton Elks’ Kai Gray named West nominee for Most Outstanding RookieEdmonton Elks defensive back Kai Gray on Wednesday was named the Western Division nominee for the CFL Most Outstanding Rookie award.

Source: GlobalCalgary - 🏆 50. / 61 Read more »

Fed’s Thomas Barkin says it ‘remains to be seen’ if more policy tightening is neededBarkin said that the Federal Reserve will need to ‘walk a fine line’ as it navigates between doing too much and doing too little

Source: globeandmail - 🏆 5. / 92 Read more »

Senate Democrats Want To Subpoena Harlan Crow Over Ties To Clarence ThomasMarita Vlachou is a breaking news reporter for HuffPost based in London, United Kingdom.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »

'Daily Show' Guest Host Desus Nice Has 1 Cheeky Question About Clarence ThomasSpanish/English journalist covering a wide range of topics -- from breaking news and politics to popular culture, street art, memes, satirical takes, environmental issues, social media trends and more.

Source: HuffPostCanada - 🏆 61. / 53 Read more »