Debate Over Solid-State vs Semisolid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

The latest debate among electric vehicle battery developers is whether to focus on solid-state or semisolid-state batteries. While solid-state batteries are seen as the holy grail for EVs, semisolid-state batteries offer similar benefits and are closer to commercialization. Semisolid-state batteries have a small amount of liquid or gel that allows fast diffusion of ions, making them feasible and advantageous. Both types aim to increase energy storage in batteries by enabling quick movement of lithium ions between the anode and cathode.

To gel or not — that's the latest debate among electric vehicle battery developers. Long seen as the holy grail for EVs, automakers and suppliers are spending heavily on solid-state battery technology that is expected to improve range, charging speed and safety. But others see a variation — semisolid-state batteries— as offering nearly the same benefit but with an advantage: They are closer to commercialization.

A semisolid-state battery has a small amount of liquid or gel that allows fast diffusion of ions — or atoms with an electric charge — to charge and discharge an EV battery. It has far less liquid than a traditional lithium ion battery. "Semisolid isn't a pipe dream. It's just around the corner, and it's feasible and has many of the benefits of all-solid-state," said Max Reid, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, an energy research and consulting firm. Both are designed to increase the amount of energy stored in a battery. The goal is to enable lithium ions to move quickly between the anode (the negative electrode) and the cathode (the positive electrode

