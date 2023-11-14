Debate Over Solid-State vs Semisolid-State Batteries for Electric Vehicles

To gel or not — that's the latest debate among electric vehicle battery developers. Long seen as the holy grail for EVs, automakers and suppliers are spending heavily on solid-state battery technology that is expected to improve range, charging speed and safety. But others see a variation — semisolid-state batteries— as offering nearly the same benefit but with an advantage: They are closer to commercialization.

A semisolid-state battery has a small amount of liquid or gel that allows fast diffusion of ions — or atoms with an electric charge — to charge and discharge an EV battery. It has far less liquid than a traditional lithium ion battery. "Semisolid isn't a pipe dream. It's just around the corner, and it's feasible and has many of the benefits of all-solid-state," said Max Reid, principal analyst at Wood Mackenzie, an energy research and consulting firm. Both are designed to increase the amount of energy stored in a battery. The goal is to enable lithium ions to move quickly between the anode (the negative electrode) and the cathode (the positive electrode

