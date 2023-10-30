Death Of Shani Louk Confirmed, Was Kidnapped And Driven Through Gaza Streets Mostly Naked To Jeering Crowds

Kidnapped German citizen’s mostly naked body, with limbs twisted in the wrong direction, was driven in the back of a pick up truck through Gaza streets, as large crowds of “civilians” spit on her and beat her limp body. Now skull bone has been recovered which DNA testing confirmed is Shani.Hamas paragliders landed, and were followed up by pick up trucks of terrorists. 270 people were slaughtered at the festival, and many more including Shani kidnapped and taken to Gaza.

Her mostly naked body, with limbs twisted in the wrong direction, was driven in the back of a pick up truck, as large crowds of “civilians” spit on her, and beat her limp body. Hamas parading the body of a captured Israeli woman. They desecrate her body while shouting “Allahu Akbar”. Israel must end Hamas once & for all.This video shows quite clearly how they beat her with fists, wood boards, and spit on her, as the “civilians” chanted Allahu Akbar.Hamas cruelly teased her family, put out claims that she was still alive. But she wasn’t.

Shani’s death was confirmed when a bone from her skull, positively identified through DNA as her, was found by the IDF (presumably during the latest incursion, but those circumstances are not clear). That means that her skull was smashed.Shani who was kidnapped from a music festival and tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists, experienced unfathomable horrors. headtopics.com

“I am truly sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead. Her skull was found,” Herzog told the German newspaper“This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured and killed Israelis. It is a great tragedy and I extend my deepest condolences to her family,” the president said, adding that “about 40 bodies have not yet been identified.

“What we saw on the Gaza-Israel border goes far beyond a pogrom. We saw a slaughterhouse. We saw the blood flowing in the streets. We have seen the most horrific tragedies imaginable,” Herzog concluded. headtopics.com

