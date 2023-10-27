Dean Sayers announces candidacy for AFN National Chief

BATCHEWANA FIRST NATIONS - He was the leader and public face of Batchewana First Nation for nearly two decades — and now, Dean Sayers has his sights set on leading the Assembly of First Nations.

Sayers said his unseating as longtime chief of Batchewana following band elections in July allowed him to “take a look at other opportunities to help improve the quality of life of Indigenous people, Anishinabek, across the lands.

Sayers will be on the campaign trail throughout Canada in the weeks leading up to the election in order to listen to First Nations leadership, as he believes there is no “one-size-fits-all” approach when it comes to First Nations, which all have their own treaties and agreements in place. headtopics.com

The former Batchewana chief says there has to be changes made within the AFN itself, from unifying its political and administrative arms to the continuation of work on amending the AFN’s own charter.

Sayers also signalled a desire to change the relationship between First Nations and Canada and what the buzzwords ‘truth and reconciliation’ actually mean to the governments who are often quick to use them. headtopics.com

A handful of First Nations leaders were on hand to congratulate and endorse Sayers, including the man who supplanted Sayers as chief of his community this past summer.

