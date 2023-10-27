Dealers who offer bolstered benefits find more employees stay

Top retailers are crediting comprehensive benefits packages for lowering turnover rates, a problem that has long vexed the industry.

But pension, health and dental benefits, and paid vacations, along with measures that make the work environment more comfortable, help attract and retain employees, say winners of Best Dealerships to Work For awards, interviewed by Automotive News Canada.

EI pays 55 per cent of insurable earnings to staff on maternity leave, but Birchwood tops that up so they receive their full pay. “There is no group within our organization that is not covered by our top-up program, as it’s based on insurable earnings. And all team members are eligible... numbering about 1,100, as long as they have been with us for seven months, which is the requirement by local employment standards to be eligible for maternity parental leave.” headtopics.com

The plan, administered by RBC Group Advantage, had been discussed by management and ownership “for a couple of years” before taking effect in April 2017. The employee group retirement savings plan (RSP) is a deferred pension plan with matching contributions from the dealership, Bates said.

Staff has been “very receptive and appreciative of the pension plan,” Bates said. “Almost all our eligible employees have joined after six months. We restrict withdrawals except for funds used for the first-time home buyer’s plan and the lifelong-learning plan.”At Volkswagen Waterloo in Waterloo, Ont. headtopics.com

Read more:

AutoNewsCanada »

CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30. Read more ⮕

CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30. Read more ⮕

CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30. Read more ⮕

CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30. Read more ⮕

CTV News Calgary | Local News Video - Top HeadlinesWatch the latest local and breaking news from Calgary & southern Alberta, covering crime, weather, traffic and community events. Catch full newscasts of CTV News Calgary at Noon, 5, 6 and 11:30. Read more ⮕

Morning Update: Israeli troops launch hours-long ground raid into GazaThe Globe and Mail offers the most authoritative news in Canada, featuring national and international news Read more ⮕