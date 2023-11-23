Deadly Crash at U.S.-Canada Border Raises Concerns

One of the busiest travel corridors between Canada and the United States remained closed on Thanksgiving Day after a deadly, high-speed crash destroyed a U.S. customs kiosk and tested the nerves of an anxious nation. Within hours of Wednesday's crash — a car on the U.S. side rocketed toward the Rainbow Bridge customs complex, soared off a median and burst into flames inside a secondary inspection area — investigators had ruled out a terrorist attack.

But in a country in a perennial state of high alert, it almost didn't seem to matter. "It's sad that we have to start out at that end," said Amy Bickel, a mother of six from Sunbury, Penn., visiting Niagara Falls on Thursday with her husband James. "I'm glad that they are taking it seriously and it's nice to know that it wasn't what they thought it was. But it's sad to think you have to think that wa





