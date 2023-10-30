De'Aaron Fox leads Kings to overtime victory against Lakers

De'Aaron Fox had 37 points and eight assists for the Kings, scoring eight points in the final six minutes of regulation after returning from an ankle injury earlier in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

James, the No. 1 overall pick in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Derek Richardson, who was one of the three referees for James’ debut game on Oct. 29, 2003, was part of the three-ref crew on Sunday night as well.

Anthony Davis added 30 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers (1-2), who trailed by 15 before closing the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to force overtime. Monk, who missed nine of his first 13 shots, was perfect on all four attempts he took in overtime. He made two 3-pointers, assisted on Huerter’s 3-pointer that gave the Kings a 130-125 lead, then sealed the win with a pair of free throws with 15 seconds remaining. headtopics.com

The Lakers, who have lost four of the last five games between the two teams, never found a consistent rhythm to their offense despite six players in double figures. They shot 39.5% in the first half and committed 12 turnovers.

Fox, who had 39 points in a season-opening loss to the Warriors on Friday, was 14 of 24 but was still walking with a limp in overtime. Fox rolled his ankle in the fourth quarter and was helped off the court and into the Kings locker room. He returned after missing only 44 seconds of game time and immediately gave Sacramento a lift with his third 3-pointer.The Kings limited Los Angeles to 37.5% shooting (9 of 24) and scored 41 points in the first quarter. headtopics.com

